Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix police searching for driver in a fatal hit-and-run

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 6:30 AM, Feb 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-22 08:30:13-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday near Interstate 17 in north-central Phoenix.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say 50-year-old Robert Bennett was prone on a street with injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Witnesses told police that Bennett stepped out onto the road to see if he could see a bus coming before he was struck by a sedan. They say the vehicle hit Bennett and didn’t stop. Police say they are working off witness descriptions of the four-door sedan in hope of locating the driver.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.