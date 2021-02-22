Phoenix police searching for driver in a fatal hit-and-run

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday near Interstate 17 in north-central Phoenix.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say 50-year-old Robert Bennett was prone on a street with injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Witnesses told police that Bennett stepped out onto the road to see if he could see a bus coming before he was struck by a sedan. They say the vehicle hit Bennett and didn’t stop. Police say they are working off witness descriptions of the four-door sedan in hope of locating the driver.

