Phoenix police: Officers fatally shoot man to rescue woman

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix Police Department spokeswoman says a 27-year-old man who allegedly fired a gun while restraining a woman in an apartment bathroom is dead after being shot by three officers.

Sgt. Ann Justus says there were several 911 calls Tuesday night about a disturbance in an apartment, including one in which the 911 operator overheard shots fired and a woman pleading for help and asking not to be shot.

Justus says officers arriving at the apartment heard at least one shot, forced their way into the bathroom to rescue the woman and fatally shot the armed man. No identities were released.

