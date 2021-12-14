Phoenix police officer shot, wounded; suspect in custody

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police officials say a 22-year-old officer was fighting for his life Tuesday after being shot and gravely wounded.

Officials said during a news briefing outside a midtown hospital that Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot at an apartment complex’s parking area while officers sought a person who had been driving erratically. Police Chief Jeri Williams said the hospital’s staff was “doing everything possible they can to save” Moldovan.

A department spokesman said no officers fired their weapons while taking a suspect into custody. The suspect's identity wasn't released. Moldovan graduated from the police academy last year.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

