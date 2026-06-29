Phoenix police officer bitten by dog before shooting animal during investigation

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer is recovering after being bitten by a dog and shooting the animal during an investigation early Sunday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police said the incident happened just before 3 a.m. near 7th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard as officers were wrapping up a burglary call.

According to police, a man flagged officers down and said he had seen someone enter his yard. He told officers he thought the person might be connected to the burglary they had just been investigating.

Phoenix police said officers went to a neighboring home and asked the homeowner for permission to check the backyard. The homeowner agreed and was asked to keep the dogs inside.

While one officer was searching the backyard, Phoenix police said two dogs escaped from the home. One of the dogs bit the officer.

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Police said the officer was able to break free, but the dog charged again. That's when the officer fired his weapon, striking the dog.

The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for the bite, according to Phoenix police.

The dog was also taken to a veterinary hospital and was still alive as of Sunday morning, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

