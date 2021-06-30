Phoenix police: Homeowner wounded after shooting at officers

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say officers responding to a burglary alarm shot and wounded a homeowner who opened fire on them.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the uniformed officers carrying flashlights had knocked and announced their presence after arriving at the home Tuesday night. Fortune said the officers and returned fire after the 77-year-old man who turned out to be the homeowner emerged from a back hallway and fired out the front door in their direction.

Fortune said the man surrendered after being wounded and was taken to a hospital for treatment of injured of injuries not considered life-threatening. The man’s identity was not released and no officers were injured.

