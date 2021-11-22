Watch
Phoenix police, firefighters join suit against vaccine rule

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 2:40 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 16:40:07-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Unions representing Phoenix police and firefighters have joined a lawsuit filed by Arizona’s attorney general seeking to invalidate federal vaccine rules affecting millions of workers.

The unions joined the case last week after Phoenix’s city manager said all employees must be vaccinated by Jan. 18 so the city can comply with the rules created by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Also Monday, two Republican members of the Arizona Corporation Commission proposed that regulated utilities be fined up to $5,000 per violation if they require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

