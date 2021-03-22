Phoenix police arrest suspect in a fatal drive-by shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have arrested a man in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting.

They say 20-year-old Devon Alston was taken into custody and had several handguns and some illegal drugs with him at the time of his arrest. Police say officers arrived at the scene of the shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He later was identified as 20-year-old Victor Brooks. Police say witnesses told them a vehicle had driven by and shot at the victim while he tried to run away. It was unclear Monday if Alston has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

