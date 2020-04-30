Phoenix police: 4 arrested in 3 random shootings, 1 fatal

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say four young men were arrested following three random shootings that left one person dead and another seriously wounded.

Police say the arrested men didn’t know the victims in the three shootings that occurred early Wednesday in different locations in north Phoenix. Sgt. Magie Cox says a 38-year-old woman was fatally shot while standing in a fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru lane. Cox says a 17-year-old boy was then shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk.

Cox says a third victim wasn’t injured when a pellet rifle was fired at his vehicle, shattering a window, during an unsuccessful carjacking attempt. The four men were arrested after the third victim called police and followed the suspect vehicle.

