Phoenix police: 2 men found dead in double homicide

Posted at 7:52 AM, Feb 08, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are asking the public for information on the killings of two men found inside an apartment with “obvious signs of trauma.

A Police Department spokesperson said the case is being investigated as a double homicide. The spokesperson said police were called Monday after one man’s body was found and that responding officers then found the second victim.

No identities were released and additional details were not immediately available.

