Phoenix police: 2 fatally shot in reported robbery attempt

Covey, Sarah
Posted at 12:47 PM, Apr 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-08 15:47:00-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say two men fatally shot an apartment complex apparently had attempted to rob the occupants of an apartment.

Those killed Tuesday were identified by police as 42-year-old James Putney and 31-year-old Robert Rojas. Police Sgt. Tommy Thompson said said Putney was found fatally wounded in a common area of the complex and Rojas was found dead inside an apartment. Two uninjured also were in the apartment.

Thompson said detectives determined that Putney and Rojas went to the apartment and tried to rob the occupants but were both shot by one of the occupants. The case is being submitted for review by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to decide whether charges should be filed in the deaths.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

