Phoenix officer shot but expected to survive, police say

The Phoenix Police Department described the shooting on Twitter as a violent and unprovoked attack but did not immediately release further information, including details about what led to the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 16:39:48-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A police officer was shot and wounded Friday morning near a Phoenix neighborhood but expected to survive, authorities said.

The officer, who has not been identified, was being treated at a hospital.

“Doctors' initial assessment is that the injuries are non-life-threatening,” the police department announced in a tweet.

The shooting occurred around 9:45 a.m., KPHO-TV reported.

