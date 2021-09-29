Watch
Phoenix mom who shot 2 kids told police she was depressed

Posted at 11:52 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 14:52:42-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman accused of shooting her two young children, killing one, inside their south Phoenix home said she was depressed and had intended to kill herself, according to court documents.

AZfamily.com, which obtained the documents, reported Wednesday that 24-year-old Esther Callejas told police she wanted to shoot herself but couldn’t reload the gun. So, she ingested all of her prescribed anti-depressants. Police responded to the home Monday after Callejas’ husband and sister-in-law reported receiving calls from her, saying the children had been killed.

Officers found her 2-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital while the boy was listed in critical condition.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

