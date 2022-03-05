Watch
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner arrested in Russia

Ralph Freso/AP
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) looks to pass as Chicago Sky center Candace Parker defends during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA basketball Finals , Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Phoenix. Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday, March 5, 2022, that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a female player for the U.S. national team and did not specify the date of her arrest. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Posted at 9:43 AM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 12:01:39-05

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges.

The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team. Russian media reported the player was Griner, and her agent did not dispute those reports.

Agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas says she is in contact with Griner's legal representation, the WNBA, and the NBA. The State Department has urged all Americans in Russia to depart immediately.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

