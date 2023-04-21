Phoenix man sentenced to 78 months for fentanyl distribution conspiracy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Phoenix man faces 78 months after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl.

The man is identified as 38-year-old Luis Ernesto Morales-Reyes.

Morales-Reyes was sentenced on Monday, April 16 by United States District Judge James A. Soto to 78 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

In September of 2022, Morales-Reyes agreed to deliver approximately 99,500 fentanyl pills to a person in Tucson who, unknown to Morales-Reyes, was an undercover agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Morales-Reyes went from Phoenix to Tucson with the fentanyl on September 15, 2022, and met with the agent.

He was caught after delivering the pills, and authorities found a loaded 9mm handgun in his possession.

Morales-Reyes admitted to making many previous drug deliveries on behalf of a Phoenix-based drug trafficking ring after his arrest.