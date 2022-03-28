Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix man killed, 6-year-old son wounded in house shooting

Sirens 2
KMGH
FILE: Police Sirens
Sirens 2
Posted at 9:16 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 12:16:00-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man is dead and his young son wounded after a shooting at their north Phoenix home.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Sunday morning at a house near 24th Street and Cactus Road. Officers responded after a report about a family fight. They found father and son shot. They were rushed to a hospital but the father was pronounced dead.

The boy is expected to survive.

The father was identified to local media by his adult son as Amir Vetry. Both men share the same name. The younger Amir Vetry says his father was shot by another family member. Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo, and April Madison 4:30 AM - 7:00 AM.