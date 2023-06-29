Watch Now
Phoenix man faces 40 months in prison for smuggling migrants, firearms offense

Jessica Noll | WCPO
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jun 29, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 28, 40-year-old John Edward Crenshaw, from Phoenix was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Crenshaw pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for Profit and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person on January 19, 2023.

On March 3, 2022, Crenshaw approached a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint where he was confronted when driving recklessly in a Ford Fusion

Five passengers were found to be undocumented migrants that Crenshaw was smuggling farther into the country when he was detained by Border Patrol authorities.

Four of the passengers were in the rear of the vehicle, which did not have seats or seat belts.

A loaded.380-caliber pistol and a knife were in Crenshaw's possession.

He was later determined to be a convicted felon who could not legally possess a firearm.

