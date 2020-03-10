Phoenix man arrested in 2016 case of human remains in sewer

PHOENIX - Authorities say a Phoenix man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with human remains that were found in a city sewer in July 2016.

Phoenix police say 25-year-old Francisco Antonio Fuentes was arrested Monday.

A judge set a cash-only appearance bond of $500,000 for Fuentes, who is due back in court later this month. It was unclear Tuesday if Fuentes has lawyer for his case yet.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner later determined the remains belonged to 38-year-old Victor Carillo-Gamez and the case was ruled a homicide. Investigators learned that Carillo-Gamez went to visit Fuentes in March 2015, but was not seen again.

