Phoenix man accused of shooting and killing parents, brother

Posted at 9:14 AM, Aug 09, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 34-year-old man is in custody after killing his parents and brother.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Sunday about people possibly hurt inside a home. They found the bodies of 63-year-old Lewis Lujan, 56-year-old Irene Lujan and their son, 30-year-old Mathew Lujan. Police say it appears the trio had been dead for a few hours.

Another son, Brandon Lujan, was located at a medical facility. Investigators say he admitted to shooting his brother after the two got into a fight. He says he then shot his parents. Lujan has been booked on murder charges. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

