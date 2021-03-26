Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix caregiver accused of 2nd-degree murder, adult abuse

A state grand jury has indicted a Phoenix caregiver who is accused of second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse.
Posted at 8:07 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 11:07:05-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A state grand jury has indicted a Phoenix caregiver who is accused of second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says 52-year-old Valer Catuna is accused of assaulting William Griswold, who was a patient of the Artemis Adult Care Home that Catuna owns. Prosecutors say the alleged assault occurred on the morning of Oct. 21, 2020, and the 53-year-old Griswold died that evening from his injuries.

Investigators initially said there were no signs of foul play and Griswold’s death was a “medical event.” But the Maricopa County Medical Examiner later performed an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide from blunt-force injuries.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.