Phoenix boy trapped in Salt River bottom after ATV rollover

Posted at 9:04 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 12:04:01-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A 10-year-old boy remains hospitalized after an all-terrain vehicle crash in south Phoenix left him trapped underwater.

Phoenix firefighters say the boy was riding with family Saturday near 71st Avenue and Roeser Road when the the ATV crashed and flipped into the Salt River. He ended up being submerged in almost 8 feet of water. First responders were able to get him out from the river bottom.

He was rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition. His current status was not immediately known Monday morning.

