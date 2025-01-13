Phoenix-based flight attendant dies after being stabbed during Denver layover

DENVER, CO — A Phoenix-based flight attendant died during a layover in Denver, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) said Sunday.

The association identified the flight attendant as Celinda Levno, who began her career as a flight attendant in 1989.

American Airlines said in a statement that Levno was the "victim of a senseless crime" Saturday night in Denver and the incident is being investigated by Denver law enforcement. The airline did not specify the nature of the crime.

Josephine Dale, one of Levno's close friends, told ABC15's sister station Denver7 that Levno was stabbed along a walking mall in Denver around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Dale said Levno was rushed to the hospital where she died early Sunday morning after surgery.

Dale provided Denver7 with a statement, saying loved ones are "beyond heartbroken about the loss of our beloved Celinda Anne. She was truly the most incredible and kind woman out there. Everything she did was for everyone else. A true animal lover, and a phenomenal musician. Overall, just an amazing woman. This is a devastating loss to everyone who knew her. She will now be with us every stride and her love for horses will be carried on through all of us.”

Denver police have not formally named any victims in the attack, but say a suspect was arrested.

Police say the suspect is believed to have carried out four separate attacks on Saturday and Sunday, killing two people.

The APFA said in a statement that while the incident did not happen at the layover hotel, crews laying over in Denver would be relocated to a hotel near the Denver International Airport.

American Airlines' full statement can be read below:

“We are heartbroken and mourning the tragic loss of our colleague who was the victim of a senseless crime last night. Our thoughts and support are with her family, loved ones and colleagues, and we are doing all we can to assist law enforcement in its investigation."

Read APFA's full statement below:

"With great sadness, we inform you of the passing of Phoenix-based Flight Attendant Celinda Levno while on layover in Denver. Celinda began her career with America West in 1989.

"Celinda's love for her horses, friends, and family will always be remembered. We stand in support with Celinda's family, friends, and our colleagues in Phoenix Inflight as they process this senseless tragedy.

"While this tragic event did not take place at the layover hotel, crews laying over in downtown Denver will be temporarily relocated to a hotel near the Denver airport.

"APFA Employee Assistance (EAP) is available to help Flight Attendants process this unexpected tragic loss.

"On behalf of APFA, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Celinda's family, friends, and all Phoenix Crewmembers who had the pleasure of flying with her."