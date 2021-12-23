Watch
Phoenix attorney put on probation for evictions cases

Case highlights complaints about eviction process
Posted at 7:11 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 09:11:42-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix real estate attorney has been disciplined for filing eviction cases last year against Arizona renters who were protected by the federal CARES Act. The Arizona Republic reports that Scott Clark can continue to practice law during a one-year professional probation for filing evictions against protected renters.

Clark told the Republic that “some unintentional errors occurred” with eviction filings during a period when tenants were protected by the act. The newspaper said Clark’s firm represented the owner of a Phoenix apartment complex that tried to evict the most area residents them protected by the CARES Act.

