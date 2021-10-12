Watch
Phoenix-area deputy beaten by suspect succumbs to injuries

This undated image released by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Deputy Juan "Johnny" Ruiz. Ruiz, a metro Phoenix sheriff's deputy who suffered grave injuries at the hands of a man he had just arrested, succumbed to injuries he suffered on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Ruiz died Monday, Oct. 11, authorities said. The man accused of attacking Ruiz, 30-year-old Clinton Robert Hurley, remained hospitalized in stable condition Monday after getting in a gunfight with a homeowner. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 11:57 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 14:57:30-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A metro Phoenix sheriff’s deputy who authorities say was attacked by a man he had arrested has died.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Monday that Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz succumbed to injuries he suffered Saturday. The sheriff had announced earlier that the family planned to take Ruiz off life support. Ruiz had been with the sheriff's office for three years.

The man accused of attacking him inside a sheriff's substation, 30-year-old Clinton Robert Hurley, remains hospitalized in stable condition after getting in a gunfight with a homeowner. Investigators say Hurley and the homeowner were known to each other.

