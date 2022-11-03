Philabaum Glass Gallery celebrates 40 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Philabaum Glass Gallery is celebrating 40 years in Tucson's fine arts community.

"We are the only glass gallery in Southern Arizona," said owner Alison Harvey. "We represent 60 different artists from all across the country in all different styles of glass, but 25 of those artists reside right here in Arizona. So we do a wonderful job of showing not just our great local artists but national artists as well."

As part of the anniversary celebration, the gallery is featuring works by five "classic" Arizona glass artists, whose works will remain on display until Jan. 21, 2023:



Tom Philabaum

Dan Enwright

Michael Joplin

Carole Perry

Louis Via

The 2,000 square foot gallery is still considered one of Tucson's "hidden gems" according to Harvey—even after 40 years.

"This is a big year for glass. We are celebrating not only our 40th anniversary but 2022 is the International Year of Glass, designated by the united nations," Harvey told KGUN 9.

"So countries all over the world are celebrating glass and we're really excited to be celebrating 40 years in Tucson showing glass," she said.

The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.