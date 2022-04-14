Phase 1 of Sabino Canyon renovation completed, reopening Bear Canyon Road

TUCSON, Ariz. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is announcing the Phase 1 completion of Sabino Canyon's renovation.

This allows Coronado National Forest officials to reopen Bear Canyon Road.

An emission-free electric shuttle called the Sabino Canyon Crawler is running for the next couple of days.

Phase 2 of the renovation begins Monday, April 18, stopping transportation once again.

According to the forest service, an improved visitor experience is coming soon.

Anyone interested in riding the shuttle service may purchase tickets at SabinoCanyonCrawler.com.