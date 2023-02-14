Pharmacist shortage impacts CVS, Walgreens and Walmart hours

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pharmacist shortage is forcing CVS, Walgreens and Walmart to cut back on hours and close earlier in thousands of locations nationwide. Next month, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS will close two hours earlier, at 7 p.m.

This is because pharmacies are having trouble filling open positions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to customers having to wait even longer for their medication.

Local pharmacy students at the University of Arizona say that they are seeing this first hand but they have hope that they can be the change needed in local and corporate pharmacies in Arizona.

“I do see that whenever we try to call some pharmacies they are closed. I see that patients struggle to try to get their medications and we try to do our best to help them. But once those pharmacies are closed, there's nothing we can do," said Alex Duong, Pharmacy Student at University of Arizona.

CVS, Walgreens and Walmart operate close to 24,000 pharmacies across the country. But, it’s not just the big chains that are expected to take a hit. Two-thirds of community pharmacies are also struggling to fill open positions, according to a survey from the National Community Pharmacists Association.

With problems ranging from work-life balance issues and heavy workloads resulting in burnout, local pharmacists here in Southern Arizona are recommending you allow plenty of time to get your prescriptions sooner than normal, that way it gives pharmacists time to fill it properly.

“With the hours changing that are a bit unstable, give yourself plenty of time to get your prescriptions and make sure you have time for the pharmacist to fill it safely. Give yourself a couple extra days to make that trip," said Dr. Amy Kennedy, Associate Clinical Professor at University of Arizona.