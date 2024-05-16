Pets on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Benny is a 1-year-old brown brindle pit mix. He's a playgroup all-star at the Humane Society, and gets along great with other dogs. He's friendly, attentive, and well behaved, and really can't wait to be loved.

- Gump is a 1-year-old black pit mix. He's a very happy, playful boy, who's really in his teenager phase. He has a lot of energy, and would love a home that can give him an outlet for it! He'd be a great hiking buddy for a family who can take him on adventures. He was really excited to meet Jersey, and would probably love a playmate!

- Pebbles is an 8-year-old white, black and tan torbi cat. She's a sweet, calm girl, who really loves a good ear scratch. She's a little cautious of dogs, and wasn't quite sure what to make of Jersey. She's friendly, affectionate, and will be a wonderful pet.

- Caillou is a 2-month-old gray tabby cat. He's a sweet little kitten, who is so excited to find his forever home! He's playful, affectionate and curious, and loves to know what's going on all around him.

