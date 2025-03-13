Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Pets at the Humane Society on Jersey's Journeys

Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
Jersey's Journeys
KGUN
Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
Jersey's Journeys
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
- Charlie is a 1-year-old basset hound. This beautiful boy is very breed typical, he's energetic, excited and playful, and can't wait to be your best friend. He'll do great in any home that can give him lots of love and attention.
- Tomi is a 12-year-old female orange tabby cat, which makes her a unicorn! She's a total love bug, and once she realizes that she's in a safe space, she cuddles right up, and will drool when she's happy! Her previous owner took her in, because she just wanted into the person's house, but she had mostly been living on the streets as an outdoor cat. Now, she has experience living with dogs and other cats, and she does great!
- Gentle Thor is a young adult white pit mix. He's a super chill guy, who gets along with dogs, cats, children, and even chickens! He might look intimidating and tough, but he's really just a love bug who will melt in your arms and become your best friend!

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, where she worked in journalism, met her husband and welcomed their baby boy, before moving back home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Teacher of the Year Awards
Find the stories in your neighborhood