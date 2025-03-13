Pets at the Humane Society on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Charlie is a 1-year-old basset hound. This beautiful boy is very breed typical, he's energetic, excited and playful, and can't wait to be your best friend. He'll do great in any home that can give him lots of love and attention.

- Tomi is a 12-year-old female orange tabby cat, which makes her a unicorn! She's a total love bug, and once she realizes that she's in a safe space, she cuddles right up, and will drool when she's happy! Her previous owner took her in, because she just wanted into the person's house, but she had mostly been living on the streets as an outdoor cat. Now, she has experience living with dogs and other cats, and she does great!

- Gentle Thor is a young adult white pit mix. He's a super chill guy, who gets along with dogs, cats, children, and even chickens! He might look intimidating and tough, but he's really just a love bug who will melt in your arms and become your best friend!

