Pets at PACC on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Cyrus is a brindle and white pit mix. This sweet boy has been at PACC for 270 days, which is longer than any other dog right now. He came to the shelter because his family got evicted, and they didn't have a place where he could stay. He's an incredibly sweet boy, who loves making friends, and he gives the best kisses! He's playful, happy and kind, and will make a great pet.

- Shannon is a senior tan and black malinois and shepherd mix. Despite her breeds, she's an incredibly calm, happy girl, who is ready to go with the flow. She's gentle, sweet and affectionate, and really just wants a family to love her as much as she'll love them.

- Pearl is a 2-year-old orange and white long-haired cat. She has an ear injury, but it doesn't seem to bother her. Right now, she's very overwhelmed in the shelter, and spends most of her days curled up in her box. She would really love a home that can give her some TLC and a chance to come out of her shell. She'll probably be a whole new cat once she's in different surroundings.

- Angel is a 14-year-old gray and white cat. She's extremely affectionate, and really loves human attention. She's healthy and happy, and is just looking for a nice place to enjoy her golden years. She's gentle and curious, and would love nothing more than to curl up in your lap for some cuddles.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, where she worked in journalism, met her husband and welcomed their baby boy, before moving back home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

