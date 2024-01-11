Pets at PACC: Going on Jersey's Journeys

Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Poppa is an 11-year-old tan and white pit mix. This sweet boy is so playful and friendly, and has so much life in him. He's very spry for his age, and he really loves playing with tennis balls. He's also very treat motivated and eager to please. He has definitely been a pet at some point in his life, because he's house trained and very comfortable walking right into a kennel to relax!

- Zeus is a 1-year-old tan wire-haired mix breed pup. This gentleman has an amazing beard, that matches his mohawk! He's friendly, playful, and gentle, and will really do great in any home. He listens and is polite, and can't wait to be your best friend.

- Monster is a 9-year-old gray and white cat. Don't let his name fool you, he's as sweet as they come! This sweet boy has slowed down a little, and he loves to lounge around. He'll be a great cuddle buddy.

- Fiona and Poopers are 11 and 9 years old. Fiona is the dilute torbi, Poopers is the gray tabby. These two ladies are a bonded pair, and they'd like to be adopted together! They're friendly, curious and playful, and can't wait to soak up all the lovin'!