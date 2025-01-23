Pets at PACC: Dogs and Cats on Jersey's Journeys to their forever homes

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Noodle is a gray pitbull, aka a land hippo! This sweet, stumpy boy can't get enough cuddles and kisses. He's playful and happy, loves a good ear scratch, and really can't wait to be loved! He's gentle and friendly, and will make a great pet.

- Sylvester is a 4-month old tan and black malamute shepherd mix. He's gonna be a big boy someday, but now you can still get in all the puppy lovin! He's a curious, playful boy who can't wait to make friends. He's one of several puppies at PACC right now, so go take your pick!

- Wally a 10-year-old brown tabby cat. He ended up in the shelter because he was abandoned when his family moved, so as you might imagine, he's really scared. He would love to get into a home or foster home that can be

- Beans is a 10-month-old white and gray tabby cat. This little gentleman is ready to perform! He's great at standing on his hind legs to reach your hand for pets, and he will do whatever it takes to get a good ear scratch. He's a sweet, happy guy, who can't wait to snuggle up and play.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, where she worked in journalism, met her husband and welcomed their baby boy, before moving back home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

