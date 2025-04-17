Pets at PACC; Dogs and cats on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Irvin is an adult German shepherd mix. This sweet boy came to PACC when he was hit by a car, and he's spent a lot of time in their ICU, but he is recovering beautifully! He's a very friendly boy, who started dishing out kisses right away. He loves attention and being around people, so he's looking for a soft place to land that can help him take it easy.

- Belize and Aruba are 8-week-old pit mixes, but they look they're mixed with something on the small side. They are from a big litter of 7, and they're just one of many litters PACC currently has! If you're looking for a puppy, now is the perfect time to come to the shelter!

- Morgan is a senior gray tabby cat, who came into the shelter as a stray, but she has quickly adapted to a life of love. She loves attention and loves her ears being rubbed. She has been through some medical issues, but she's getting treatment and doing really well. She's a super friendly girl, ready to find a nice home.

- Jade is an adult dilute-tortoiseshell cat. This beautiful girl ended up at PACC because her owners could no longer care for her. She has lived around other cats, dogs and kids, and has always done well. She's outgoing, friendly and affectionate, and can't wait to be loved again!