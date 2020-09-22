Pet VIP Therapy & Visitation goes Virtual at Humane Society

TUCSON, Ariz. — The program that brings smiles and love to people through Pet Therapy and Visitations has now gone virtual during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is now scheduling 15 to 20 minute Zoom calls with clients and pets. During that time, people can read to the animals, chat with the animal or even play games.

According to the HSSA website, you will need to fill out a form to schedule a visit. You will also need a device such as a laptop, desktop, tablet, or smart phone with a working microphone and camera. Your device must have access to an internet connection.

For more information, visit the Humane Society of Southern Arizona's website. If you still have questions, you can contact the Pet VIP Coordinator at 321-3704, ext. 153.