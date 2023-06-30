Pet safety ahead of 4th of July weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 4th of July weekend is here and although it may be a fun-filled time for people, pets may think otherwise. The Pima Animal Care Center is advocating for a safe holiday weekend for pets.

Here’s a list of things they want pet owners to keep top of mind:

- Keep your dogs and cats inside

- Create a quiet, cool space

- Use some distraction

- Keep your pets away from windows

- Learn about available medications or any other options for calming nervous pets before the big day

“Animals get out, unfortunately sometimes they will get hit by a car. We really want to make sure people know your pet does not want to go to the firework show," said Kayleigh Murdock, PACC.

Pima Animal Care Center tells KGUN 9 they are expecting to reach full capacity as we near close to 4th of July. They are urging community members to try finding the owner first before bringing it to the shelter. Check social media, go door to door, and ask around to avoid overcrowding PACC.

PACC is holding a free microchip clinic at Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, July 1 and 2.

Staff will begin processing pets at 8 a.m. and will continue until 12 p.m. on both days.