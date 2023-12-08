Pet rescue offers temporary animal care for families in crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Phoenix area organization expanded to Tucson this past year to help pets and their owners who are facing a crisis.

Lost Our Home Pet Rescue was started in 2008 and its temporary care program helps pet owners who may be facing financial issues, homelessness or medical emergencies by offering temporary foster care for their dog or cat.

Yarelli Lopez the Foster Coordinator for Lost Our Home said, “We want to provide their families resources so they can keep their pets in the home. By doing so, we take the pets for 90 days and we place them in temporary housing until pet parents are able to get back on their feet.”

In the end the goal is for the pet and its owner to be reunited after the 90-day period.

Pet owners can request a 30-day extension if needed after the initial 90-day period is over. If the owner is still unable to care for it after that, then the pet will be put up for adoption by the organization.