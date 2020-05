TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire crews battled an early-morning house fire Monday.

According to the department, eight units and 27 firefighters were on scene in the 6000 block of South Calle de Leon just before 3 a.m. and had the blaze under control within 11 minutes.

Someone in the home was evacuated and will be staying with family.

The fire burned 50 percent of the structure. The cause is under investigation.