Person killed, PCSD deputy injured after officer-involved shooting

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — An altercation Saturday night southwest of Tucson led to an officer-involved shooting, leaving one person dead and a Pima County Sheriff's Department deputy injured.
According to PCSD, deputies responded to a 911 call around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 3900 block of South Rocky Court, near Ajo Highway and Kinney Road.
Someone was shot and killed at the scene, while a deputy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is now investigating the shooting.
