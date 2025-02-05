Person dead, another injured in Midtown shooting, TPD confirms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has announced one person died, with another injuried, in a shooting at an apartment complex located is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex located at N Alvernon and E Presidio.
TPD said the shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, TPD confirmed.
The other was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said.
Both people shot are adults.
TPD said the investigation is underway, and police have all involved parties accounted for.
KGUN 9 will have more information as it becomes available.