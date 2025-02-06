Man allegedly shoots, kills partner in Midtown before killing self

A 21-year-old man allegedly shot his partner, a 24-year-old woman in Midtown before turning the gun on himself Wednesday.

Tucson Police responded to reports of a disturbance at an apartment complex, 3838 East Presidio Road, at around 12:20 p.m., according to a news release from TPD.

Gunshots were heard coming from inside an apartment, the news release said.

Officers arrived to find Omari Dequan Cannon dead at the scene from gunshot trauma. The other shooting victim, Delysia Yasmine Urbina, was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries, the news release said.

Detectives determined that Cannon allegedly shot Urbina before shooting himself.

The investigation is ongoing.