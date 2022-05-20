Pediatricians recommend other options as baby formula shortage continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With baby formula in short supply across the country, local pediatricians are giving parents other solutions.

From cows milk to pureed food, Tanque Verde Pediatrics Doctor Sandy Herron said there are ways to help each other stay afloat during this time.

She said for children six months and older, there needs to be a vitamin given along with whole cows milk.

“Whole milk should not be given straight," she said. "It should be given with a vitamin containing iron.”

Herron said parents might have to look to outside of the country and at local stores — not chains like Target — to obtain formula.

"So we’re recommending that parents call the trade companies so they can request the formula to come specifically to their house," she said. "We’re also talking about using online ordering companies that are within the us but also branching out to Australia and Canada.”

The focus is on getting enough formula for kids under the age of 6 months.

“So we are asking for our parents that have children six months to one year to talk to their pediatricians about food, whole milk later in their infancy,” she said.

Herron recommends that parents do not make their own formula because it can be extremely unsafe if not made in a very specific way.

----