Pedestrian transported to hospital after being hit by vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On September 23, 2022, around 8:23 p.m. the Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a collision that put one man in the hospital.

Officers say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of West 22nd Street and South 10th Avenue was closed while detectives investigated.

The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

According to TPD, no arrests or citations have been made at this time.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Officers from @ops_south are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of W. 22nd St. & S. 10th Ave. as officers are on scene of a serious injury collision involving a vehicle and an adult male pedestrian.



Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ozQSsabH57 — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) September 24, 2022