Pedestrian traffic rerouted in Nogales due to Morley Crossing upgrades

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO), Area Port of Nogales announced that beginning Monday, Sept. 25, all pedestrian traffic at the Morley crossing will be redirected to the DeConcini crossing.

This move is due to infrastructure improvements planned to the State of Sonora’s Customs building by the Government of Mexico’s Secretary of National Defense at the Morley crossing.

The project is expected to be done by Nov. 25, which will impact north and southbound pedestrian traffic.

The Area Port of Nogales aims to minimize disruptions while supporting Mexico's infrastructure enhancements in Sonora.

Travelers are advised to plan accordingly.

Further updates will be available on the CBP website.