Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by train

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On July 24, 2022, around 10:30 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a Union Pacific train.

The accident happened near I-10 and West Grant Road. Union Pacific says details are limited but they are investigating the situation.

The pedestrian was transported to the local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Union Pacific says the crew was unharmed and train traffic has resumed.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.