TUCSON, Ariz. — A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle near 1551 Benson Highway.

Tucson police said the man was walking in front of a mobile home park when a vehicle was pulling out of the driveway.

The vehicle hit the man.

That driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

TPD said Westbound Benson Highway is closed from E Fair St. to Ajo Way.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the next couple of hours.