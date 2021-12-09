Pedestrian struck by car near UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — A pedestrian is hurt after he was hit by a car walking near the University of Arizona Wednesday evening.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Adams St. and Euclid Ave.

Tucson police have not said so far what happened leading up to the crash.

They say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

Tucson police describe the pedestrian as seriously hurt. The person was taken to the hospital.

Police tell KGUN 9 they expect to know more about what happened from investigators Thursday.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

