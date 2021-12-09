Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian struck by car near UArizona

Driver stayed on scene
items.[0].image.alt
David Kasdan, KGUN 9
Photo shows police near the scene of a pedestrian crash. Tucson police vehicles lined up in the road.
ped crash.jpg
Posted at 10:04 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 00:04:35-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — A pedestrian is hurt after he was hit by a car walking near the University of Arizona Wednesday evening.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Adams St. and Euclid Ave.

Tucson police have not said so far what happened leading up to the crash.

They say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

Tucson police describe the pedestrian as seriously hurt. The person was taken to the hospital.

Police tell KGUN 9 they expect to know more about what happened from investigators Thursday.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!