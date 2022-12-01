Pedestrian seriously injured in wreck near Valencia Road, South Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a pedestrian was seriously injured in a wreck near Valencia Road and South Nogales Highway Thursday.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Officers from @ops_south are at the scene of a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of E. Valencia Rd. & S. Nogales Hwy. Westbound traffic on Valencia Rd. is restricted.



Please avoid the area & use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/j5c6b8mgPK — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 1, 2022

Westbound traffic on Valencia was restricted. Lanes reopened in the 8 a.m. hour.

