Pedestrian seriously injured in wreck near Valencia Road, South Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a pedestrian was seriously injured in a wreck near Valencia Road and South Nogales Highway Thursday.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 1, 2022
Officers from @ops_south are at the scene of a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of E. Valencia Rd. & S. Nogales Hwy. Westbound traffic on Valencia Rd. is restricted.
Please avoid the area & use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/j5c6b8mgPK
Westbound traffic on Valencia was restricted. Lanes reopened in the 8 a.m. hour.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.