Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian seriously injured in wreck near Valencia Road, South Nogales Highway

Tucson police say a pedestrian was seriously injured in a wreck near Valencia Road and South Nogales Highway Thursday.
TUCSON POLICE
Tucson police say a pedestrian was seriously injured in a wreck near Valencia Road and South Nogales Highway Thursday. Photo via TPD.
Tucson police say a pedestrian was seriously injured in a wreck near Valencia Road and South Nogales Highway Thursday. Photo via TPD.
Tucson police say a pedestrian was seriously injured in a wreck near Valencia Road and South Nogales Highway Thursday.
Posted at 7:53 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 10:19:27-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a pedestrian was seriously injured in a wreck near Valencia Road and South Nogales Highway Thursday.

Westbound traffic on Valencia was restricted. Lanes reopened in the 8 a.m. hour.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!