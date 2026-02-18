Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian killed when struck by car on Southwest side; body found 'in cacti'

Tucson Police Department
Faith Abercrombie
Tucson Police Department
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle at the corner of West Ajo Way and South Mission Road, Monday night.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, the 55-year-old driver of a Jeep Renegade was attempting to make a left turn from northbound Mission onto westbound Ajo at around 6:15 p.m., when she was struck by a black Dodge Charger driving southbound on Mission at "excessive speed."

The Charger then struck the pedestrian, a woman on the southwest corner of the intersection, who was thrown into cacti from the impact.

The woman who was struck died at the scene. Tucson Police determined neither driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

No charges or citations have been issued pending further investigation.

