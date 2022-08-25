Pedestrian killed Wednesday on South Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in the early morning hours Wednesday, Aug. 24 on South Nogales Highway near Corona Road, according to Tucson Police.

TPD reports the man was crossing the road around 1:30 a.m. when he was struck by a 2010 Mercury Milan headed south. The driver pulled over immediately following the collision and cooperated with Traffic Unit Detectives' investigation. He was not impaired, police say.

Detectives did determine the man, whose identity has not been released, was not in a marked crosswalk at the time he was hit. They do not yet know in which direction he was walking.

A crew from Tucson Fire Department also responded to the incident.