Pedestrian killed on East 22nd Street after SUV hits him

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was killed Tuesday after an SUV hit him while he was crossing East 22nd Street west of South Columbus Boulevard, according to Tucson Police Department.
TPD officers and responders from Tucson Fire Department were called to the intersection of 22nd and South Bryant Avenue around 9:20 p.m. after calls of a crash between the pedestrian, an adult man whose identity has not been released, and a red 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe.
The man was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
According to traffic investigators, the man was crossing mid-block and not in a crosswalk, headed south across 22nd.
Impairment was not a factor in the crash, the TPD said.
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.