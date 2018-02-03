Pedestrian killed in Tucson crash part of murder-for-hire-plot in Alabama

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
10:07 PM, Feb 2, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. - A pedestrian killed in Tucson last Friday was at the center of a murder-for-hire plot in Alabama.

David Nash was convicted in the murder of a well-known animal trapper known as Ralph "the Critterman" McNeill.

In 2011, Nash hired a pair of cousins to kill McNeill because McNeill was in the middle of a custody dispute with Nash's fiance.

Nash's conviction was set aside last year by the Alabama court of appeals.

He was hit in the southbound lanes of Oracle near Kanmar on January 26 and died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officials.

